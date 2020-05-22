Vodafone Idea has launched a new prepaid recharge voucher that costs Rs. 29 and has a validity of 14 days. It offers 100MB of high-speed data alongside a talktime of Rs. 20, with voice calls being charged at 2.5p/second. It is available for Vodafone users as an ‘All Rounder’ plan, while Idea users are being offered it as a ‘Rate-cutter’ pack.

The new pack is only available in the Delhi circle with no word on whether it will be extended nationally. It is now the cheapest validity extension pack in Vodafone’s prepaid portfolio in India, and might be popular with light users. Before the introduction of this plan, the cheapest combo plan the Rs. 39 All Rounder voucher with Rs. 30 talktime alongside 100MB of data.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has also made a few more changes to its existing prepaid portfolio. Believd to have been first spotted by TelecomTalk, the carrier has revised the benefits of its Rs. 98 data voucher, which now offers 12GB of high-speed data with a standalone validity of 28 days. The plan only offered 6GB of high-speed data before the revision. The move comes just a few days after Airtel upgraded its Rs. 98 data voucher to offer 12GB of high-speed data instead of 6GB.

Either way, it’s worth noting that the Rs. 98 plan is only a data voucher and doesn’t offer any voice-calling or SMS benefits. What’s more, it is also only available in select circles, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Mumbai and UP East. However, the report claims that the company is planning to roll it out in the remaining telecom circles in the coming days.