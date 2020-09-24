One of the most popular media players on Android, VLC media player, is getting a new update (version 3.3) that improves the user interface of the application. The update brings major design changes, a new bottom navigation bar, and more.

As you can see in the image below, the new bottom navigation bar consists of various sections namely Video, Audio, Browse, Playlists, and More. According to VLC, this change was done to improve reachability in phones with larger screens.

Moreover, the Browse section now groups local and network-based content into separate sections to make it convenient for users to quickly access them. You also have a floating action button for quick access.

All the dark mode enthusiasts out there will be glad to know that VLC now supports a completely black theme. The new theme should go easy on the eyes, especially in phones with OLED displays. You can set the app’s theme to Light Mode, Dark Mode, system setting, or DayNight mode that automatically switches the theme based on the time of the day.

The video player’s interface has been improved to give it a modern aesthetic. In addition, VLC has improved the lock player feature, which now lets you lock the orientation in the controls. You can also lock the entire screen through advanced settings.

Other miscellaneous changes with VLC 3.3 include improved app icon, the option to sponsor the VLC app to support development, media sharing, real-time video stats, and video grouping for creating custom groups. The company notes that all the changes are available on Android TV as well.

You can download VLC for Android 3.3 from Play Stor through the link below or from the company’s official website.

Download VLC for Android (Play Store)