Vivo not only added some impressive phones to its mid-range portfolio in 2019 but also directed a ton of attention towards growing its presence in the budget segment in India. The company’s U- and Z-series are doing well in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment, but Vivo’s closing the year with the launch of another budget phone — the Vivo Y11 (2019).

Vivo Y11 (2019): Specs and Features

Most sub-Rs. 10,000 phones feature a polycarbonate build and the Vivo Y11 (2019) is no exception. The company is, however, offering a couple of attractive colors with a physical fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup on the rear.

Vivo Y11 (2019) features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen (720×1544 pixels) with a waterdrop notch at the top and a sizeable chin at the bottom. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset you will also find inside the Redmi 8. This is coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD card.

In the camera department, Vivo Y11 (2019) includes a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor on the rear. There’s also an 8MP (f/1.8) selfie sensor sitting in the waterdrop notch on the front. The cameras support a lot of features like AI Face Beauty, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Palm Shot and more.

The highlight of the Vivo Y11 (2019) is the massive 5,000mAh battery pack onboard, but it’s disappointing to see it not support fast charging out-of-the-box. The device runs FunTouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie and supports all essential connectivity options.

Price and Availability

Vivo Y11 (2019) will be available in a single 3GB+32GB variant and it has been priced at Rs. 8,990 in India. It comes in two color variants namely Mineral Blue and Agate Red.

The smartphone will go on sale from tomorrow, i.e 25th December on Vivo’s online store, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and the Bajaj EMI e-store. It will eventually find its way to Flipkart just 3 days later on December 28. So, will you be interested in picking up the Vivo Y11 (2019) during the holidays? Or do you think Realme 5 or Redmi Note 7S at this price point? Tell us in the comments section below.