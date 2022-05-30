Vivo T2x with Dimensity 1300 SoC and 144Hz Display Launched in China

Vivo was expected to launch the Vivo T2x as a new member of its T series. While this was expected to happen in June, the company has silently made an early announcement and launched the Vivo T2x in China. The smartphone packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, a 144Hz display, support for 44W fast charging, and more. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Vivo T2x: Specs and Features

The Vivo T2x comes as a successor to the Vivo T1x in China and offers decent specs and features for its affordable price. It sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DC Dimming, and a peak brightness of 650 nits, with the lowest brightness going as low as 1 nit.

There is a teardrop-shaped notch at the front, housing a 16MP selfie shooter. On the back, the phone includes a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Under the hood, the Vivo T2x packs the latest Dimensity 1300 5G SoC that was launched last month and debuted with the OnePlus Nord 2T. The chipset is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 Enhanced storage that delivers high read and write speeds.

Coming to the battery department, the device is fueled by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging. As per Vivo, the T2x can deliver up to 20 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge and can be charged up to 50% in just 35 minutes.

Other than these, the Vivo T2x features a matte-finish back panel with AG Glass technology and comes in two colorways – Mist Blue and Mirror Black. It supports a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Multi-Turbo 6.0, NFC, Hi-Res Audio, and a new linear axis vibration motor. The smartphone runs OriginOS out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

You should that the Vivo T2x is currently listed on China’s JD.com for pre-order and Vivo is yet to make an official announcement. The Vivo T2x is priced at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,802) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at CNY 1,899 (~Rs 22,134). As an introductory offer, the Vivo T2x will be available for CNY 1,599 (8GB+128GB) and CNY 1,799 (12GB+256GB).

While customers in China can currently pre-order the device, Vivo will start shipping the T2x, starting from June 12. It is also currently unknown whether the company will launch the device in other markets or not. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the Vivo T2x in the comments below.