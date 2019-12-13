Chinese smartphone and accessories vendor, Vivo, has unveiled a new USB Type-C cable that the company says has been designed specifically for gamers. The cable comes with a T-shaped male connector that allows users to unobtrusively run it through the back of the phone while charging for a hassle-free gaming experience.

As seen in the image below, the elaborate setup also comes with a small suction cup that could be attached to the back of the phone, allowing users to non-intrusively charge the device while gaming. The cable, which measures 1.2 meters in length, also comes with a flat, anti-tangle design that saves users from having to painstakingly untangle it before every use.

The new cable supports up to 44W fast charging, and is compatible with both Vivo and IQOO smartphones. According to the company, it could juice-up compatible IQOO devices up to 69 percent in just 30 minutes, while the Vivo X27’s 4,000mAh battery can be charged from 0-57 percent in just half-an-hour using its bundled 22.5W charger.

Vivo’s gamer-oriented Type-C cable is available for purchase in China for 59 yuan (around Rs. 600/ $7) in red and blue color options. There’s no word on whether it will ever make its way to global markets, including India, but that will hopefully happen at some stage in the future.

So, does the idea of a gamer-oriented cable for charging and data-syncing sound interesting to you, and if so, do you want to get your hands on it at some stage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.