You Can Now See Which Apps are Available for Vision Pro Before Spending $3500

Apple launched a new way for Vision Pro users to see what apps are available for the mixed-reality headset. The visionOS App Store is now available on the web, and it includes curated collections, the latest stories, Hot This Week, and a category-wise app list.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple now has a dedicated “App Store for Vision Pro” page that lists out all the details about the visionOS apps. You can browse through new apps and specially curated categories. Also, you can find Apple Arcade games, iPhone and iPad games, and iOS & iPadOS apps that can be used on the Vision Pro.

You can also see a rundown of apps organized as What’s New, Hot This Week, Try Now, and Don’t Miss. Apart from this, you can also check out apps by type. Apple has organized apps under options like Entertainment, Weather, Sports, Utility, Productivity, and more.

Apple has also highlighted some of the newest app additions to the Vision Pro App Store. Here are some of the latest Vision Pro apps that Apple mentions:

Callsheet : Find information about crew and cases in TV shows and films.

: Find information about crew and cases in TV shows and films. PGA Tour Vision: Experience all the PGA Tour action.

Experience all the PGA Tour action. Windora : Add a lifelike virtual window in your space.

: Add a lifelike virtual window in your space. Television by Sandwich: Watch YouTube and other media on any TV.

Watch YouTube and other media on any TV. Perspectives : A spatial task manager that lets you focus on what matters.

: A spatial task manager that lets you focus on what matters. Protons Pulse Vision: Experience the futuristic world of Protons Pulse.

While visionOS apps were already listed on the App Store website, there was no way to browse through all the content if you didn’t have the headset. Well, this is definitely a useful addition from Apple. It offers Vision Pro users a new way to keep an eye on the new apps. Also, people who don’t have this mixed-reality headset can check out the available Apple Vision Pro apps. If you’re planning to make a purchase, this website will help you make a decision, showing what’s for you in the Vision Pro App Store.