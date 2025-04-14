A Cheaper Vision Pro Is in the Works at Apple Along with AR Glasses: Gurman

The future of Vision Pro, Apple’s mixed reality headset, is not looking so murky anymore. Reportedly, the tech giant is working on a lighter and cheaper version of Vision Pro. After the headset failed to garner commercial success despite being a technological marvel, there was concern about whether the company would halt work on the product entirely. If the report is correct, that is no longer the case.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on two different models of Vision Pro instead of doing a simple hardware refresh.

One is a version of Vision Pro that would tether to the Mac, allowing users to stream their Mac’s display. It would reportedly prioritize enterprise apps. This wired setup would offer a low-latency connection that is currently impossible with the wireless setup. According to Gurman, it could be helpful for people who use the device for in-flight simulators or to view imagery during surgeries.

Now, the other version Apple is working on is the lighter and cheaper Vision Pro everyone’s been asking for. Vision Pro currently costs around $3500 and weighs 1.5 pounds. It’s heavier on both the pocket and the wearer’s neck and face. It’s one of the reasons Vision Pro failed commercially. People need to use third-party straps for additional support and to avoid fatigue.

With a lighter and cheaper version, Apple would be able to stand tall against competitors like Meta, which offer cheaper headsets and glasses. There are no other insights on how Apple plans to achieve this.

The tech giant is also working on augmented reality (AR) glasses and wants to deliver them before Meta. According to Gurman, AR glasses are a top priority for CEO Tim Cook, who has made it a top priority.

While AR glasses are a few years away, the two versions of Vision Pro should be here soon. There were also rumors going around about the cheaper and lighter version entering mass production for release between this fall and next spring. However, Gurman has reported nothing on this.