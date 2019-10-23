A well-timed reminder can come in super handy in various situations. Suppose you have created a long list of to-dos and thought you would discuss them later with your colleague. But while chatting with your buddy, the to-dos don’t strike your mind. When that list comes back to your mind, it is too late. Wouldn’t it be better if you could get a timely reminder while messaging someone? Yeah, that would be very helpful! To prevent yourself from forgetting an important thing while chatting with your colleagues or loved ones, be sure to use the ‘Remind Me When Messaging’ feature on iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Create a Message-Based Reminder in iOS 13, iPadOS 13 and macOS Catalina

Apple has overhauled the stock “Reminders” app for a more intuitive experience. Apart from a range of new features, the app has also got a pretty impressive interface that looks in line with iOS and iPadOS’ counterparts. Looking at the UI, all I can say is that the tech giant is slowly but steadily working towards offering universal apps. Talking about the process of creating a message-based reminder in iOS 13, iPadOS 13 or macOS Catalina, it’s quite straightforward and works reliably as intended. With that said, let’s get started!

Using “Remind When Messaging” Feature on iPhone and iPad

1. Launch Reminders app on your device and then tap on an existing reminder or add a new one.

2. Tap on the “i” button next to the reminder. On the next screen, turn on the switch right next to “Remind me when messaging”.

Note: The “i” button may be hidden. So, you may need to first tap on the reminder again to reveal this button.

3. After that, tap on Choose Person and then select a contact from your address book. In the end, make sure to tap on Done at the top right corner of the screen to finish.

Note: Later, if you decide to select another person, all you need to do is return to this same setting and hit the Edit button. After that, choose a person from your contacts list and tap on Done to confirm the change.

That’s it! The Reminders app will show a reminder notification when chatting with the person (you have selected) in the Messages app.

Creating a Message-Based Reminder in Reminders App in macOS Catalina

Well, if you think that ‘getting a reminder while messaging’ was quite straightforward on iPhone, let me tell you that it’s just as upfront on macOS. To get going, simply launch Reminders app and then click on the “i” button next to a specific reminder. After that, check the box to the left of When Messaging a Person. Then after, add a contact and confirm.

SEE ALSO: How to Automatically Silence Unknown and Spam Calls on iPhone in iOS 13

Get Reminder While Messaging Someone to Keep Forgetfulness at Bay

So, that’s an easy way you can get a reminder while chatting with your friends or loved ones. As I said above, it can be very helpful in a number of situations. Therefore, make the most of this newly added feature so that you don’t have to rush at the eleventh hour. Anyway, did you like this new feature? If yes, do not forget to share your thoughts about it and whether or not the Reminders app can now become your favorite app for getting timely reminders.