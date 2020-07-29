The coronavirus pandemic is not going away anytime soon and it is time for people to come to terms with reality and learn to co-exist until the situation gets better. In an effort to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers, ride-hailing giant Uber has now partnered with Bajaj to install safety partitions behind the driver seats in auto rickshaws.

With this partnership, the companies will install these partitions in 1 lakh autos across the country. Uber will also distribute safety kits with face masks, hand sanitizers, and vehicle disinfectants to 1 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers across 20 cities including New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore, and Madurai.

The company mentions it has been providing mandatory specialized training modules to drivers through the Uber app on the correct usage of PPE and sanitization protocols for vehicles. Moreover, Uber has enforced certain safety measures including mandatory mask policy for riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers, and updated cancellation policy without penalty.

Uber says it has already started distributing protective equipment to active drivers across over 70 cities in the country as part of its global $50 million efforts. The app will even notify drivers to refill their supplies after they have completed a certain number of trips.

“Our partnership with Bajaj, one of the most trusted and respected brands in India, demonstrates our commitment to the safety of everyone who uses our platform. Over the coming few months, we will leverage our close ties to continue to instill confidence in our driver partners and provide peace of mind for millions of our riders,” said Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC in a statement.