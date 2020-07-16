Uber has appointed Prabhjeet Singh as President of its India and South Asia operations. He will be tasked with overseeing the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the company said in a press release on Thursday. The post was vacated earlier this year when Pradeep Parameswaran was promoted as the regional general manager for APAC. In his new role, Singh will report directly to Parameswaran.

Singh, who joined Uber in 2015 from McKinsey and Co, said he was excited about his new role. “I am thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia. (I) look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings”, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Parameswaran also expressed satisfaction at Singh’s promotion, saying it will help expand Uber’s business in the region. “I am confident Prabhjeet will exceed our expectations by leading Uber India SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams”, he said in a statement.

The development comes just days after Uber closed its Mumbai office as part of a global cost-cutting measure. The company had earlier cut 600 jobs in India as part of a global restructuring process. The job cuts affected employees in customer support, marketing, legal, policy and other departments. Overall, the company laid off at least 6,700 employees globally at the height of the pandemic-induced lockdowns.