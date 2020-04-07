Uber has partnered with Walmart-backed Flipkart to deliver essential products to people in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. This move follows the ride-hailing giant’s partnerships with BigBasket and Spencer’s Retail a few days back.

“We understand how important it is for millions of Indians to access essential supplies during the ongoing nationwide lockdown…All these deals help in keeping citizens indoors so we can collectively support the government in helping contain the spread of COVID-19.”, wrote Prabhjeet Singh, Director – Operations, and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia in a blog post.

Uber’s initiative provides an earning opportunity to its drivers as they were told to temporarily suspend operations with immediate effect due to the lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company will not be levying any commission for the service and hence, all the money earned through this initiative goes directly to its drivers. Drivers who are interested to take part in this service will be provided masks, gloves, sanitizers, and special safety training.

Uber is currently delivering essentials across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Noida in partnership with BigBasket and Kolkata, Lucknow, Ghaziabad with more cities to be added through its partnership with Spencer’s Retail.

Flipkart initially ceased all of its operations but later resumed services for delivering everyday essentials, alongside Grofers and Bigbasket. Uber’s support would help Flipkart bridge the gap in manpower.

Uber is not the only company that has gone beyond its usual business territory to make sure people get essential supplies. Food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato have also taken steps to deliver groceries during this time of crisis.