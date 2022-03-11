Twitter No Longer Lets You See Latest Tweets by Default

In a controversial move that has drawn criticism from users already, Twitter no longer allows users to see the latest tweets first by default. Twitter is rolling out a new update that defaults to the Home timeline that’s mostly filled with suggested tweets. However, users still have the option to browse the reverse-chronological timeline.

Twitter Makes Home Feed the Default

According to Twitter’s announcement tweet from its official support handle, it is making the algorithm-powered Home the default feed. The change is currently rolling out on Twitter’s iOS app and is expected to reach Android and web users soon. The Home and Latest timelines are now just a swipe away for everyone on iOS, and soon on Android and web.



Tap the ✨ icon to pin (or unpin) the Latest timeline to your Home tab for easy access. https://t.co/cj7ofY3CZq pic.twitter.com/XR0ALOQ5Y6— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2022

If you are interested in viewing the latest tweets from people you follow, you will have to pin the “Latest Tweets” feed as a separate tab on the home page. However, users will have to swipe left from the “Home” feed every time to access the latest tweets timeline. There’s no option to pin Latest Tweets feed as the default tab yet.

In response to a Twitter user’s query, Twitter confirmed that the Home timeline will be pinned by default. “The Home timeline will be pinned first by default, but you can quickly access the Latest timeline by swiping left on Home. We’ll share your feedback and request with the team,” reads the tweet.

Twitter’s decision to make “Home” the default feed seems like a move to drive engagement across the platform, as opposed to interacting with people you’re familiar with or choose to follow. Responding to the backlash, Twitter says it is collecting feedback. However, it remains to be seen if we will get the option to pin the Latest timeline as the default tab.

So, where do you stand on this Twitter feed situation? Would you rather use the Home feed on Twitter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.