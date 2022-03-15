Twitter Ditches the ‘Tabbed Experience’ for Its Timeline After Criticism

Twitter recently rolled out a new timeline change for iOS users that pinned the Home timeline with top tweets the default and showed the latest tweets in a second tab. This change, however, ended up attracting some negative feedback from the users, and as a result, Twitter has dismissed the idea of the tabbed experience. Here are the details.

Twitter No Longer Keeps Home Timeline as Default

Twitter, via a recent tweet, suggested that it paid attention to the user feedback, and hence, has now removed the tabbed experience, which included the Home and Latest tabs. The Twitter timeline has been switched back to what it was earlier, allowing users to view the latest tweets first. We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We've switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options. https://t.co/euVcPr9ij6— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2022

The current timeline also allows users to switch to the Home option that includes algorithmic tweets but this is no longer a default setting.

This decision to return back to the old timeline came in after users showed a dislike for the new Twitter feed that forced them into seeing top tweets instead of the chronological ones that came from the people they follow. Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions to this change:

I thought Twitter gave up on force-feeding its Home timeline onto power users, but nope, it's now impossible to avoid in their official iOS app. Restarting the app always defaults you to Home tab instead of Latest now, with no possible opt-out. https://t.co/7f2553W80k— Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 10, 2022

Ugh the new tabbed version of Latest timeline doesn’t save my place at all between app launches 🙃



This might actually be the thing that kills Twitter for me— danielle 🏳️‍🌈 (@endocrimes) March 11, 2022

For the love of all that is holy, @Twitter.



Your customers want two things: they want see their timeline in chronological order, not curated.



They want an edit function.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 13, 2022

Hey @Twitter @TwitterSupport, who’s idea was this? Where’s the unpin option for the Home timeline? Stop trying to force me to use your curated feed. I want to see the Latest Tweets by default. It was fine the way it was, now it’s just as mess and a bother when switching accounts pic.twitter.com/3OgYnfTX6U— ✨ Venus Black ✨ (@MorningStarILXR) March 10, 2022

For those who don’t know, the Home tab became the default timeline option and was pinned to the top automatically. Users got the option to pin the Latest tab as well, but it wasn’t a default option. Instead, iOS users were required to swipe left every time to view the latest tweets. This functionality was supposed to reach Android and web users but turns out, it won’t be the case now.

While Twitter has rolled back the new update, it also reveals that it is testing more options for its feed. Until then, it’s the chronological feed for you! We will keep you posted when we get to hear more details on Twitter’s “new options” for its timeline. Hence, stay tuned, and do let us know how you feel about the change in the comments below!