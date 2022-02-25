TRAI Asked to Speed up 5G Spectrum Pricing; Initial Launch Expected by August 15

While 5G spectrum auctions are confirmed to start in India this year (possibly in May), we are yet to get an official date. In order to ensure this auction date is soon enough, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to speed up the spectrum pricing process. Here are the details.

India’s PM Wants 5G Rollout by August 15

In a letter to TRAI, DoT has requested the department to get the required recommendations on the 5G spectrum pricing before March so that the spectrum auctions could start as soon as possible. If the process of speeding up, there are high chances that the auctions will take place in May, which has been rumored for a while.

The letter also talks about Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s wish of conducting the initial launch of 5G in India in August 2022, close to this year’s Independence Day.

The letter reads, “PMO has requested DoT to work towards the initial launch of 5G by 15th August 2022 and also explore the possibility of obtaining requisite recommendations from TRAI before March-2022. In view of the above, TRAI is requested to expedite the matter and provide the recommendations at the earliest.”

In addition to this, the letter also suggests that there’s the availability of extra spectrum in the 800Mhz, 900Mhz, and 1800Mhz bands. While the 900 Mhz band can get an additional 34Mhz spectrum (in addition to 65.2Mhz), the 1800Mhz band can get the 10Mhz spectrum. There’s no word on the amount of extra spectrum for the 800Mhz.

To recall, at this year’s Union Budget session, the Indian Government also announced that the commercial 5G rollout is expected in 2022-2023. It appears like the government is serious this time as evident from the steps it is taking to speed up the process. More details regarding this aren’t decided yet. So, we will keep you posted as soon as we get some. Stay tuned for more information.