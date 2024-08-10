Toy Story 5 Gets a Short yet Catchy Teaser at D23

Toy Story 4 arrived in 2019, and now we are finally heading towards the next installment of the franchise. In 2023, Bob Iger, Disney CEO, confirmed that Toy Story 5 is in development. It’s been almost a year since the announcement, and now we finally have the first look at the animated movie.

The 25-second-long teaser doesn’t reveal much about the story, but it does allow us to meet the significant characters, including Woody and Buzz. The teaser only shows these characters popping up their heads to let us know that they will be a part of the movie. Pete introduces Andrew Stanton, who gives #D23 a sneak peek of the newest challenge for Buzz, Woody, and Jessie: it’s toy meets tech! pic.twitter.com/HA0waQ4GvS— Pixar (@Pixar) August 10, 2024

The film sees Andrew Stanton as the writer and director. He has given us stories like Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, so we know what the ultra-talented filmmaker will bring to the table. And honestly, we can’t wait to bask in the visual delicacies the film will feature. Not revealing much of the story, Stanton stated at the D23 panel that this time the toys will be seen going against the modern technologies.

The Toy Story franchise started in 1995, and even after so many years, it’s considered one of the best. Apart from the films, the franchise has given us an incredible toy line that is undoubtedly loved by every kid. The franchise is so well known that even if you haven’t watched a single film, you still might have heard the names of the characters or the movie in other popular TV Shows and movies.

When the fourth film arrived in theatres in 2019, fans thought that it would contribute to the downfall of the popular franchise, but the movie actually performed incredibly well at the Box Office. So, obviously, every fan is curiously waiting for the next installment.

Of course, it’s exciting that we got a brand new teaser and the first image of Toy Story 5. However, the movie is still far away, as it is scheduled to be released on June 19, 2026.