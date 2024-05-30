Moana 2 Trailer Brings Back an Epic Voyage Adventure With a New Crew

A new teaser trailer for Moana 2 was released on Wednesday by Walt Disney Studios and brings back Auli’i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui. The teaser trailer shows us that Moana is still making contact with her ancestors and now she has a new mission to”bring her people back together”. This time, her voyage, along with Maui will have a new crew as well.

The continuation of Moana’s tale was initially moving forward with the approach of it being a Disney Plus series. However, it was later turned into a full-length movie. There is a live-action Moana movie in the works as well featuring Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. However, to make some breathing room for Moana 2, the live-action version has been pushed back to a release date of July 10, 2026.

After the release of Moana 2, Disney has several projects lined up which are something people have been looking forward to. A sequel to Frozen and Toy Story is lined up after Moana 2. So, let’s wait for the release of Moana 2 on November 27, 2024, and see how Disney carries out this movie along with the other much-awaited movies.