Amazon Confirms Tomb Raider Live-Action Series

At this point, live-action adaptations of video games aren’t anything new. With Amazon tapping huge success with the Fallout TV show, it was only a matter of time before other games got their chance. Now, it seems we have more in the mix. The Tomb Raider game made by Crystal Dynamics is now in the works and will appear on your Prime Video screens soon. What’s more, the award-winning writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the popular series Fleabag will be the series’ writer and the show’s executive producer.

An earlier blog on the official Tomb Raider website shared more details on this partnership. According to the blog, Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

This collaboration between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios promises to bring archaeologist Lara Croft’s adventures to a global audience on Prime Video. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has always been a fan of the games as she said:

“If I could tell my teenage self that this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, and Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics, also shared their excitement about collaborating on the popular video game series coming to live-action series. However, this is not for the collaboration of Crystal Dynamics and Amazon.

Crystal Dynamics also announced an untitled Tomb Raider game for multiple platforms previously in collaboration with Amazon Games. This upcoming Tomb Raider title is a single-player, narrative-focused action adventure, marking a fresh start for Lara Croft’s legendary expeditions.

With Fallout already being such a huge success and renewed for season 2, Amazon Prime Video is hunting for greatness in video game adaptations. Are you also excited for the Tomb Raider live-action on Amazon Prime Video? Tell us in the comments below.