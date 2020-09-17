Titan has unveiled a total of five watches with contactless payments. Dubbed Titan Pay, the company has partnered with the State Bank of India to launch these watches. Titan Pay makes use of NFC to communicate with compatible MasterCard-enabled POS machines. Titan has added the NFC chip in the leather strap of these watches.

The functionality is limited to SBI account holders for now and is powered by YONO SBI. It is worth mentioning that users can make payments up to Rs.2,000 without having to enter a PIN.

According to Titan, you can remotely switch off the payments feature in case you misplace or lose your smartwatch. You can even permanently block your Titan Pay watch through the YONO app.

Titan has launched these watches in its classic black and brown leather straps. You get round dials and the classy design the company is known for. “Titan has always been at the pinnacle of design and innovation. We have always launched products to cater to the changing needs of our consumers. SBI is the perfect partner to introduce a payment solution for the new normal that is fast, secure, and seamless,” says C K Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan.

As mentioned above, there are five watches in the Titan Pay collection – three for men and two for women. The prices for men’s watches are Rs.2,995, Rs.3,995, and Rs.5,995, while women’s watches are priced at Rs.3,895 and Rs.4,395. If you’re an SBI customer and are interested, you may check out Titan Pay watches from Titan’s online store.