TikTok and UN Women have joined hands for a campaign called #KaunsiBadiBaatHai to raise awareness for violence against women in India. This collaboration is part of the global 16 days of activism against gender violence “Orange the World” that started earlier this week on November 25 which is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

TikTok users willing to take part in the campaign are asked to submit a video by syncing lips to a rap soundtrack by Delhi-based 16-year old rapper Abbas Ali from Slam Out Loud.

Join the #KaunsiBadiBaatHai rap for change! Sync your lips to 16 y/o Abbas Ali’s rap to raise awareness about violence against women. Special shout-out to @SlamOutLoud for being catalysts for change! #16Days #OrangeTheWorld #TikTok https://t.co/Wi9AOdesob — UN Women India (@unwomenindia) November 26, 2019

“UN Women is committed to making spaces safe for women and young girls, for violence against women and young girls has real consequences and costs. Through our proud partnership with TikTok for this campaign, we hope to raise awareness and unite users to break the silence around violence.”, says Nishtha Satyam, deputy country representative, UN Women India.

At the time of writing this article, the hashtag has received over 752 million views and several video submissions. If you are interested to make your own submission, you may do so from here.

“At TikTok our mission is to inspire and enrich people’s lives and give them an outlet to express themselves in a way that adds value to the community. We are proud to collaborate with UN Women India for this campaign as their community partners and believe that the highly engaged community on TikTok has the potential to contribute towards a change in society and spread the message of a violence-free world.”, said Nitin Saluja, director, public policy, TikTok India.

The campaign is time-bound, and hence, if you are willing to take part in the campaign, make sure you do it before 10th of December, which is celebrated as the International Day of Human Rights.