Mobvoi has launched the TicWatch GTX smartwatch in India. The smartwatch has a 1.28-inch TFT display with a 240×240 pixel resolution and runs on a proprietary OS instead of Google’s Wear OS. It features a 40Mhz RLC8762C chipset with 160KB of RAM and 16MB storage.

According to the company’s website, the TicWatch GTX has a total of 14 workout modes. It also has an official IP68 rating for water resistance, ideal for gym workouts and swimming. The smartwatch measures 48.7x11mm and the body of the watch is made of metal. The band is made of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material.

As far as sensors go, you get a Bosch BMA421 accelerometer and a Vcare VC31 heart rate sensor for 24/7 heart rate monitoring. TicWatch GTX also boasts sleep tracking capabilities.

Mobvoi claims that the TicWatch GTX comes with a set of pre-installed and customized watch faces. You will also have the option to download additional watch faces from the Mobvoi app.

In terms of battery life, the company says that the 200mAh battery on the TicWatch GTX will last up to 7 days in regular usage. Moreover, the battery life may go up to 10 days in power saving mode. The charging time is 2 hours. It is worth mentioning that the smartwatch charges through a USB charging dock.

The TicWatch GTX comes in a Black color variant. It is available to buy from Mobvoi’s store at ₹5,669, a 10 percent discount from the listed ₹6299 price. You can order it right now, but shipping will begin on September 3.