Google-backed Mobvoi has launched the new TicWath 3 Pro smartwatch and among its many features is the fact that it’s one of the first smartwatches to come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is an expensive offering, by most Mobvoi smartwatch standards, but it comes with plenty of features to justify that price tag. There’s dual display technology which means you can switch between its gorgeous 1.4-inch AMOLED screen and the power-saving always on FSTN display on the fly. The watch supports automatic brightness adjustments when being used in the AMOLED mode to conserve even more power without becoming absolutely impossible to see when you step out into the sun.

The watch runs Google’s Wear OS and thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 4100, performance should be fast and fluid. It also offers a bunch of fitness features and health apps including TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise, and TicSleep. Plus you get TicOxygen, TicBreathe, TicZen, and TicHearing. Those names are ridiculous. TicPlease. But that’s what you get.

There’s also a built-in GPS, and support for NFC payments with Google Pay. Plus, the 577mAh battery lasts 72 hours in smart mode, and up to 45 days in essential mode with smart features turned off. So you know, plenty of battery for your needs while you’re out and about.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is priced at $300 and is available via Amazon or Mobvoi’s official online store right now.

Buy the TickWatch Pro 3 ($299.99)