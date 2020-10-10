As we all know, virtual reality (VR) tech allows us to roam around new environments from the comfort of our homes. We’ve already seen companies develop some unique products to amplify the VR experience. Now, a US-based VR startup, named Virtuix, has developed a treadmill to help you play VR games and stay fit at the same time.

The company started the development of “Omni,” which is a unique omnidirectional VR-supported treadmill simulator way back in 2013. While the first iteration was an arcade- or business-focused product, the company will now let you invest in a home version of its device, which you will receive sometime in 2021.

The “Omni One” – A Treadmill With a Twist

Dubbed the “Onmi One”, it is essentially a combination of a very slippery circular base and a 360-degree contraption with a vest to hold the user in place. To use the device, users will have to stand on the slippery base with special shoe covers and attach themselves to the contraption using the dedicated vest.

Once the user sets up the device, he/ she will be able to walk, run, jump, and crouch right on that circular base. So basically, the contraption holds the user in place while his/ her feet slide on the almost friction-less circular base. All of the movements then convert into actual movements in VR games, which they can play by downloading from a dedicated store by the company.

Virtuix states that they will add 30 VR titles in the store at the time of launch. Later, the company plans to feature third-party games like Call of Duty and Fortnite as well.

Now, just imagine how fun would it be to run across the map, for real, and take down enemies in Warzone. Sounds amazing, right? Also, you can then replace your Peloton with this VR treadmill to stay fit and active while enjoying your favorite VR games.

Now, your next question would be – how much does this contraption cost?

Virtuix plans to sell the Omni One treadmill for $1,995 (~Rs 1,46,343). However, the company has started, what is called, a “Regulation A” funding campaign. This means that interested buyers will have to invest a minimum amount of $1000 to get a 20% discount (40% for those who invested in the first week) on the retail version when it starts shipping next year.

You can check out the demo video of a working Omni One right here. And if you want to know more about the unique gaming-treadmill, you can visit Virtuix’s official website