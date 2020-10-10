With an aim to keep waiting-passengers entertained at the airport, an innovative VR planetarium has recently been installed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. It is a dome-like structure that can accommodate a group of people and show immersive VR content on various topics of tourism and exploration.

According to a recent press release, the new VR facility is located in Terminal 3, near boarding gate number 41. It is a mini planetarium with a semi-circular structure that is designed to deliver immersive VR experiences for people of all age groups. Moreover, since its establishment in the airport, more than 80 people on average are viewing VR travel experiences every day.

“Located near boarding gate 41 (of Terminal 3), this mini planetarium, having a semicircular structure, boasts of a curved screen that gives a life-size cinematic platform to provide real, immersive, end-to-end travel experiences to passengers,” read the press release. The authorities recently shared a short video of the VR dome and the experience it offers on Twitter. You can check it out right here:

We’re all geared up to help you enjoy travelling like never before. Behold #DelhiAirport’s first VR DOME built by @quaquanow, leaders in immersion virtual travel experiences. Travel virtually to different destinations in this 360° tour at Terminal 3, near gate 41! #DELlife pic.twitter.com/LbQtILcnvB — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) October 3, 2020

The VR entertainment center at the airport has been developed by a Hyderabad-based tourism-focused startup, QuaQua. The company claims to be the world’s first travel VR platform where you can experience various parts of the world right from your cozy couch.

“One can choose from a range of virtual reality content such as roller-coaster, urban landscape, ice age, etc. that displays a scenic view in a curated form of storytelling,” added the press release.

Further, each VR session in the QuaQua VR facility will range from 7-15 minutes, and passengers can enter the ‘virtual reality dome’ at any time of the day. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the authorities are allowing only eight people inside the facility at a time, as of now.