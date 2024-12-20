Third Epic Games Store Free Mystery Game Revealed to be a ‘Slay The Spire’ Style Deck Builder

The free games revelation continues on Epic Games Store as they announce Astrea: Six Sided Oracles as the third mystery game. Claim Astrea: Six Sided Oracles now for free as it stays in the store for only 24 hours.

After giving away Vampire Survivors as the second game, Epic Games Store revealed the third one. This indie deck builder puts a twist to the gameplay loop with the addition of dice in it. Epic Games Store’s mystery games event for 2024 has revealed that Astrea: Six Sided Oracles will be available as a free claim until December 21st.

Astrea: Six Sided Oracles takes you on a ‘Slay the Spire’ style gameplay loop with the twist of dice. After releasing on September 21, 2023, the game has been highly rated among the strategy games community and has never been in such a discount. So, if you love the deck builder genre, it is the right time to claim it.

Image Credit: Little Leo

Astrea Six-Sided Oracle is a captivating roguelike deck-builder that shares a spiritual kinship with Slay the Spire. However, the game brings its own twist as it replaces cards with dice. The game’s reliance on random chance creates a dynamic and exciting gameplay loop, where every session feels fresh and unpredictable.

The game also features different characters and unique abilities which makes you learn the game more with every round. With a fresh world generation, crisp art style, and great atmospheric experience, this game should be a no-brainer grab for free.

Have you claimed the third mystery game for free on the Epic Games Store yet? Share your experience after trying this fun rouge deck builder game in the comments.