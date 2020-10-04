Even though India is still considered to be a developing country, the land is working towards becoming a technology powerhouse. This has resulted in several individuals moving up the Richie Rich ladder and becoming a billionaire. Earlier this week, the IIFL Hurun India Rich List shared a list of the richest individuals of the tech industry in India.

According to the report, despite the falling value of the Indian Rupee, the net worth of entrepreneurs in the rich list “has grown twice as fast as the net market capitalization growth of all the companies listed in the BSE.”

The organization, this year, added 162 new faces on the list and recorded cumulative wealth growth of 20% compared to last year. The report also states that the combined wealth of all the richest individuals in India is greater than the combined GDP of the following nations – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bhutan.

To no one’s surprise, Mukesh Ambani, the chief of Reliance Industries topped the list with a net worth of Rs 6,58,400 crores. “Ambani’s wealth is now bigger than the combined wealth of the next 5 in the list,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, the MD and Chief Researcher of Hurun India.

Now, although the list includes individuals from several industries, many of the names come from the tech industry of India. So, here’s a list of the top 10 individuals from the tech industry who made their way into this year’s rich list of India.

Top 10 Tech Billionaires of India

1) Shiv Nadar (Founder of HCL)

Net worth – Rs 1,41,700 crores as of September 2020.

2) Azim Premji (Founder of Wipro)

Net worth – Rs 1,14,400 crores as of September 2020.

3) Jay Chaudhury (Founder of Zscaler, an info-security company)

Net worth – Rs 65,800 crores as of September 2020.

4) Byju Raveendran (Founder of Byju’s, a digital learning platform)

Net worth – Rs 20,400 crores as of September 2020.

5) S Gopalakrishnan (Co-founder of Infosys, a major Indian IT company)

Net worth – Rs 18,100 crores as of September 2020.

6) NR Narayana Murthy (Co-founder of Infosys)

Net worth – Rs 16,400 crores as of September 2020.

7) Anurag Jain (Owner of Endurance Technologies, an automobile-component manufacturing company)

Net worth – Rs 16,000 crores as of September 2020.

8) Bharat Desai and Neerja Sethi (Partner-founders of Syntel)

Net worth – Rs 15,700 crores as of September 2020.

9) Divyank Turakhia (Founder of Media.net, an ad-tech company)

Net worth – Rs 14,000 crores as of September 2020.

10) Kavitark Ram Shriram (American businessman)

Net worth – Rs 13,600 crore as of September 2020.

So, here are the Indians involved in the tech industry who made it into this year’s IIFL Hurun India Rich List. How many of these billionaires did you recognize?