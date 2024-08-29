The Witcher 4 to Enter Full Production Soon, Says CD Projekt Red

There is hardly a gamer on Earth who hasn’t been waiting on The Witcher 4, CD Projekt’s upcoming iteration of the long-standing and ever-loved series. And while the company did confirm the game about three years ago, there’s been silence. Thankfully, that’s now been broken as CD Projekt Red has confirmed that The Witcher 4 will be entering full production very soon!

The news comes from the company’s financial results report from the first half of the year. The company confirmed that the work on the latest Polaris project (The Witcher 4) is progressing and is “gearing up to begin the full-fledged production phase” soon. We don’t need to tell you that it’s very good news!

In a video accompanying the report, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz made a statement saying:

“The Polaris team, working on the next game in The Witcher saga, made substantial progress, which will soon enable us to wrap up pre-production and take this project to the full production phase”

With about two-thirds of CD Projekt Red working on The Witcher 4 alone, we sure hope it’s going to be a sequel we won’t forget. Besides the latest update, the company also provided an update on its other projects including ‘Orion, Sirius, and Hadar’, it’s Witcher spin-offs and CyberPunk projects.

That said, what do you think about the upcoming Witcher 4? Let us know in the comments below!