The Office Follow-up Series Set in the Same Universe Officially Ordered by Peacock

Peacock has officially ordered the follow-up project to Greg Daniels’ hilarious series The Office. Earlier this year, Greg Daniels himself announced the news of a new follow-up series set in the same universe. And now, the news of the show coming to Peacock made the entire thing even better. The follow-up series based on #TheOffice has gotten a full series order. The new comedy series, set in the same universe as the beloved Steve Carell show, will be set at a dying Midwestern newspaper: https://t.co/iA0nxI7qYL pic.twitter.com/CA00XdWsfn— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2024

Earlier reports stated that we would see the Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson and the Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore in the lead roles. However, any confirmed news regarding their onscreen characters has yet to be revealed. Filming will begin in July, so there are chances we will hear an announcement regarding the official name of the series along with the other cast details.

As reported by Variety, NBCU Entertainment’s president, Lisa Katz, revealed how popular The Office has gotten over the years. She also stated, “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

So far, we know that the follow-up series will follow the same crew that “immortalized” Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton office in the series that concluded almost 10 years back. However, more details about the plot and cast have yet to be revealed.

The television writer and producer Michael Koman, along with Greg Daniels, will be the executive producers of the new TV Show. Besides them, the follow-up project will also see the involvement of Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais, the creators of the original British series.

The Office is a series that can not go out of trend. It’s been a decade since the final episode of the American sitcom premiered, but it can still be seen on many cinephiles’ watchlists. No wonder, even after so many years, it has sat among the 100 best TV Shows of all time. With each passing year, the sitcom has gained millions of new viewers, thanks to the creators for making a show that never lets you feel bored, even for a second.