We Finally Have an Update on When The Fantastic Four Trailer Could Be Released

2025 is a rather happening year for Marvel and its fans, with multiple movies and shows lined up for release. Currently, we have Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man running on Disney+, followed by Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, leading us to possibly the most anticipated Marvel release of this year, The Fantastic Four First Steps. As per rumors, the first trailer of The Fantastic Four First Steps will be released this February. So let me tell you all about it!

The Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer Expected to Release at Super Bowl

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via X/ Fantastic Four)

According to a report by Deadline, the first trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on February 9, 2025, at Super Bowl LIX. This event will be a rematch of the 2023 match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Since the release date of The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025) is closing in on us, releasing the trailer at the upcoming event would be the right move by Marvel Studios.

We are all aware of the hype surrounding the Pedro Pascal starring movie, which will revive the franchise after a failed attempt in 2015. There have been three Fantastic Four movies before, and none of them have been able to win over the audience, so the stakes The Fantastic Four: First Steps carries are high.

However, since the first family of Marvel is now a part of the MCU, I am pretty sure that this one would be able to achieve what its predecessors were unable to. So, let’s wait and see what the trailer brings us, and stay tuned with us for every update!