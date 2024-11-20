Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four Will Appear in the ‘Next Avengers’ Movies

At this point, it’s no secret that Kevin Feige loves what he does. However, even the best of us have favorites and it seems like in Feige’s case, it’s the Fantastic Four. He made an appearance virtually at the Disney APAC Content Showcase held in Singapore today. While talking to the audience, Feige visibly expressed how excited he was for the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and revealed more about the appearance of Fantastic Four in upcoming Avengers movies.

The Fantastic Four Will Appear In Future Avengers Movies

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via X/@FantasticFour)

While addressing the audience, Feige revealed that filming for The Fantastic Four: First Steps will conclude next week. Following this, he expressed his excitement about bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU while also addressing that the movie will be released next summer.

Moreover, he confirmed that after appearing in this movie, Fantastic Four will also appear in the next Avengers movies. He stated,

“Finally, [we’re] bringing Marvel’s First Family into the MCU, They wrap next week, the movie comes out next summer, and then all those characters go right into the next Avengers movies, so I’m very excited for the future of the Fantastic Four”

We have gotten three movies featuring The Fantastic Four, one in 2005, one in 2007, and the latest one in 2015, and until now, none of them have been received very well by the audience. Even though the initial two movies featuring the family have become cult classics, they were still underwhelming for the fans of the franchise.

It’s up to Kevin Feige to bring fans the kind of movie they want to watch. However, considering The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast comprises some of the finest names in Hollywood, the chances of the movie being a success are rather high. So, let’s wait and see what happens.