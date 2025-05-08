Nightcrawler Will Fight Reed Richards in Avengers Doomsday, Reveals Alan Cummings

After quite some time, the X-Men are coming back to our screens as a part of the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. With the reveal of Doomsday’s cast, it has been confirmed that Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Alan Cummings, Kelsey Grammer, and Channing Tatum will be appearing in Avengers: Doomday. In a recent interview, Alan Cummings revealed that his character, Nightcrawler, will be fighting one of the upcoming heroes in Marvel.

Image Credits: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Alan Cummings recently appeared in an interview with BuzzFeed UK, where he talked all about his work and also addressed his return to being a superhero. In this interview, he also teased that there is a scene in Avengers: Doomsday where Nightcrawler will fight Reed Richards. Talking about this particular scene, he commented-

“Right now, I’m doing it again. I’m playing Nightcrawler again and was learning stunts yesterday for some fight scene I’m sort of learning these fights and I’m like, ‘What, who am I fighting with?’ They’re like, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head.’ I can’t quite believe that.” – Alan Cummings

So, now there are two possibilities: one is that there is an identity issue, just like between the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the other is that a feud will break out between the Avengers and X-Men in Avengers Doomsday where Nightcrawler will fight Pedro Pascal. Based on the Thunderbolts post credit scene, there is a good chance that the Fantastic Four will first interact with the New Avengers and hence will take their side if a fight breaks out between the X-Men and the Avengers.

There is a small possibility that we might get to see a version of the Avengers vs X-Men storyline as a subplot based on this revelation. So, let’s wait and see what we get, and do let us know your thoughts in the comments.