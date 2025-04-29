First Look at Galactus from Fantastic Four First Steps Revealed In The Most Unexpected Way

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the talk of the town as it marches closer to its release on July 25, 2025. Recently, a trailer for the movie was released, where we got our first look at the Silver Surfer. While the trailer was enough to get the fanbase hyped up, there was a huge wave of disappointment among fans. Yet again, we did not get to see Galactus in all his glory, except for a close-up shot of his feet. However, it looks like we have received our first-ever look at Galactus from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, thanks to a leaked LEGO set.

Now, we all know that LEGO is famous for creating sets for the promotion of various superheroes, and there is a long-running partnership going on between LEGO, Marvel, and DC. As a result of this partnership, the creation of The Fantastic Four LEGO sets was inevitable. However, it appears like one of the upcoming LEGO sets has given fans their first look at Galactus from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

An X user @blogsbricks has posted a picture of a LEGO set on sale for $59.99 that features an image of a LEGO Galactus along with the new Fantastic Four: First Steps cast. According to the user, this set was spotted by him in a “retail store,” but he provided no further information for the said claim.

Now, I know that is not exactly what you would have in mind while waiting for the first look at the mighty Galactus, but you know, something is better than nothing. Now, we can hope for Marvel to give us another trailer, so we can finally get a look at the much-awaited arrival of the Devourer of Worlds.