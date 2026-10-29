The Duskbloods Delayed to 2027 as FromSoftware Plans Final Gameplay Adjustments

The Duskbloods, a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive from renowned developer FromSoftware, was initially scheduled to launch in 2026. However, The Duskbloods’ official X account has now confirmed that the Switch 2 exclusive title has been delayed to 2027, as the studio needs additional time to make final gameplay adjustments.

FromSoftware has announced that the release window of The Duskbloods has been pushed back to 2027. Although the game has reached the final stages of development, the studio wants to ensure that its first Switch 2 exclusive title is ready for launch next year.

If you are wondering whether FromSoftware delayed its next title because of the colossal launch of GTA 6, it doesn’t appear to be the case. The studio explained that the developers need more time to polish various gameplay aspects, including combat, strategic depth, and player expression, as well as to balance the battles and game rules:

“During The Duskbloods network test, we saw active interest in the core concepts of the game, including combat, strategic depth, and player expression. To further enhance these aspects, we have decided to move the launch, allowing time for final adjustments to game rules and balancing.”

Image Credit: FromSoftware (via X/@TheDuskbloods)

The Duskbloods postponement was somewhat expected as FromSoftware remained dead silent about the game’s release date with the year nearing its end. Even now, the studio hasn’t confirmed an exact release date for The Duskbloods. So, players have to keep wondering when The Duskbloods will finally arrive in 2027.

Furthermore, FromSoftware apologized to fans who have been looking forward to playing this Switch 2 game in 2026. In case you didn’t know before, The Duskbloods is a PvPvE multiplayer game. There are multiple classes in The Duskbloods, and the game is confirmed to support co-op.

A closed network test was conducted earlier this year, and FromSoftware’s take on the PvPvE genre received overwhelming positive reception from critics and players alike. Since The Duskbloods has reached the final development stage, we can expect the title to launch in early 2027.