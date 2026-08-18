The Duskbloods Preloads Go Live Ahead of Network Test This Weekend

If you’re someone who has signed up for The Duskbloods Network Test, you can now preload the game on your Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of August 21, 2026.

This announcement comes from Nintendo’s post on X, which lists The Duskbloods Network Test timings and confirms that selected participants can now preload the game.

According to The Duskbloods’ official website, you can preload the Network Test build from either the Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop service on your Nintendo Switch 2. Log in to the website with your Nintendo account credentials, then claim your download code and get started.

Obviously, Nintendo won’t send you a download code if you weren’t selected. For those who were selected, the preload should only take up a meagre 3.8 GB on your handheld console, so you can join The Duskbloods Network Test as soon as it goes live this weekend.

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Nintendo also revealed the official dates and times for The Duskbloods Network Test around a month ago, giving players plenty of time to prepare for the PvPvE multiplayer experience. If you were wondering whether The Duskbloods network test will include co-op support, then you’ll be disappointed.

FromSoftware has confirmed that only The Duskbloods full release will include co-op. This means you won’t be able to invite your friends to engage in Dusk Battles. But fun’s not over, as you can still join up to eight players to become the Bloodsworn of Dusk and fight against one another in Dusk Battles to claim the First Blood, no Rambo.

Similarly, The Duskbloods Network Test won’t have a solo play mode, but the full release will. Moreover, the network test will take place in 4-hour batches throughout the weekend, concluding on August 24, 2026.

So, have you started the preload for The Duskbloods Network Test yet? What are your expectations for this FromSoftware game?