First The Duskbloods Gameplay Footage Leaks Ahead of Network Test

‘Tis the season of leaks, and it seems like FromSoftware’s Switch 2 exclusive, The Duskbloods, has fallen victim as well. The 2-minute gameplay footage, shared on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili, showcases a Moon Blood Bestowal scenario.

In this scenario (shared via NecroFelipe on X), the teams with the most Victory Points fight each other inside an arena to become the Victor of the Dusk. The leak features all-out combat among multiple players using The Duskbloods characters and classes ahead of its closed network test on August 21, 2o26.

The video showcases combat abilities for Walter – The Blood Eater, Gillian – The Guillotine, and Rust-Gospel Baldur against other players. Similar to Elden Ring Nightreign, The Duskbloods leak seemingly features intense, fast-paced combat, with the ability to perform aerial combos and air juggles, and call summons to aid in battle.

Image Credit: Nintendo (via FromSoftware website)

Through the footage, Walter even pulls out a gun to showcase the game’s gunplay, reminiscent of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne. However, the true standout is one of the characters turning into a literal dinosaur and throwing another player off the arena.

The Duskbloods leak comes ahead of the game’s closed network test this weekend. You can preload The Duskbloods on your Nintendo Switch 2 from the Nintendo Store or the Nintendo eShop service if you were selected for the server test. It only takes up 3.8 GB of storage, so you should be done with it pretty quickly.

Apart from The Duskbloods’ newest leak, FromSoftware recently confirmed that players won’t be able to invite their friends to play together in the closed network test. However, the good news is that The Duskbloods will feature co-op when it fully releases later in 2026.

Similarly, if you were expecting a solo mode in The Duskbloods network test, you’ll be disappointed; you need to wait for the full release to become a lone ranger. So, what do you think of The Duskbloods leak? Tell us in the comments section below.