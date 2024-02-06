Tencent Creating a Mobile Version of Elden Ring, Claims Report

Elden Ring has become a worldwide phenomenon over the years, and it is unsurprising to see gamers and even companies still taking an interest in it. More notably, it is now being claimed that Tencent Games is taking an active interest in creating a mobile version of Elden Ring. Over the years, the Chinese publisher has adapted popular titles like PUBG, Call of Duty, etc., into hit mobile games, and it seems they want to carry forward that legacy with Elden Ring.

The news comes via Reuters’ sources. Tencent has been actively involved in adapting the Fromsoftware-developed action RPG Elden Ring. The company purchased the licensing rights for Elden Ring in 2022. This resulted in the company setting up a team of a few dozen people to make a prototype for the game. However, the progress has been slow. This happened around the same time when Tencent purchased a 16% stake in the company in 2022.

Some additional takeaways from the report include Tencent’s intention to make it a free-to-play game. Elden Ring on consoles and PCs holds a $60 price tag. However, Tencent wants to recreate the success of their previous free-to-play premium titles, as that might get them their required profits.

Image Courtesy: Fromsoftware/Elden Ring

The RPG has gained worldwide critical acclaim for its beautiful world design and gameplay. And that has enamored gamers across the world. This is not the first time Tencent has unsuccessfully tried recreating big-budget video games into free-to-play mobile games. As per the same report, a project based on the Nier franchise was canceled over monetary concerns. That game was in two years of development before getting the axe.

It is also worth noting that judging the nature of Elden Ring, it barely makes sense to be a free-to-play title. For starters, the game is an open-world action RPG where you create your character and explore the island, emphasizing player invasion and cooperation.

What do you think about this development? Will you play Elden Ring on your mobile if it comes out? Let us know in the comments below.