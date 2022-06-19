Telegram Founder Takes a Dig at Apple for ‘Intentionally Crippling Its Web Apps’ in Safari

While Apple touts that its ecosystem offers more privacy and security, there are many experts and critics who believe that the Cupertino giant restricts developers to innovate and compete in the market. Similarly, the Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov recently took a shot at Apple publicly, criticizing the restrictions on developer options in the iOS version of Safari. Check out the details right below.

Telegram Founder Takes a Dig at Apple for Safari Issues

Apple, for those unaware, is currently slated to face an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the UK that will determine the company’s market power in the mobile browser sector. The CMA believes that Apple restricts users to get alternatives for its own mobile web browser Safari on iOS.

Citing this investigation, Pavel Durov recently took to his official Telegram channel to publicly criticize Safari on iOS and highlight how the company restricts developer options for the web. Durov, in his post, mentioned that the Telegram Web team shared a 10-point list of issues in Safari that makes it one of the worst mobile browsers in the market. Furthermore, he stated that despite complaints from developers, Apple has been unwilling to fix the issues for years.

Durov and his team at Telegram believe that Apple intentionally cripples its web apps to force its users to download more native apps from the App Store. This allows the company to earn more money via its highly-criticized and mandatory 30% App Store commission. Now that Apple is scheduled to face an investigation regarding the same from the UK watchdog, Durov says that “it’s an accurate summary and hope that regulatory action will follow soon.”

“It’s sad that, more than ten years after Steve Job’s death, a company that once revolutionized mobile web turned into its most significant roadblock,” Durov concluded.

The CMA panel of the UK authorities is to investigate Apple’s App Store policies and its restrictions for the next 18 months. So, what do you think will be the outcome of this investigation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.