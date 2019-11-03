With access to modern technologies getting easier, it is no wonder that kids are interacting and spending relatively more time in front of screens. A new study conducted on how kids spend time in a day has revealed some results that might be shocking to many.

According to the report, teenagers are spending 7.5 hours per day staring at screens. That roughly translates to half the time they are awake. The numbers are a bit low at 5 hours a day for tweens (8 to 12-year-olds). The figures are based on the data collected in a survey conducted by Common Sense Media which gained over 1,600 responses from tweens and teens in the US.

It is worth noting that the above mentioned time doesn’t include time spent by kids in front of the screen for school or homework. However, time spent reading e-books, video calling friends, and writing code is included.

The report suggests that online videos are what keeps kids hooked up to their screens. The data from Common Sense Media says that 76% of children aged 8 to 12 admitted that they visit YouTube frequently. In case you are not aware, YouTube is a platform that is supposed to be used by children over the age of 12.

If your kid wants to watch videos on YouTube, make sure you visit YouTube Kids, a website dedicated to content that is safe for children. Also, using parental controls in digital wellbeing and setting screentime on iPhones and Mac could help reduce the impact and could help kids from being exposed to technology for a prolonged time.

So, what do you think of these figures? Does this happen at your home too? Tell us in the comments.