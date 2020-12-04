Chinese smartphone brand, Tecno, on Friday launched a new smartphone named the ‘Tecno Pova’ that the company says will offer smooth performance at a competitive price point in India. A subsidiary of Transsion Holdings, the company has a presence in around 60 countries and is the smartphone and tablet partner for Manchester City Football club.

Tecno Pova: Specifications and Features

The Tecno Pova features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) punch-hole display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.4% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the gaming-oriented Helio G80 SoC that comes with 2x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores clocked at up to 2GHz and 6x Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 1.8GHz. It also incorporates a Mali-G52 GPU for graphics and gaming. The device is being offered in two variants: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Imaging options include a rear-facing quad-camera setup (16MP + 2MP + 2MP + AI Lens) complemented with a Super Quad flash. The company claims that its camera setup offers “professional-grade photography options with its user-centric multi AI Photography modes like Bokeh, Macro, Slow Motion, Short video, 2K video recording, AI body shaping, Google Lens, Document scanner, etc.” It also supports slow-motion videos with 120fps recording at 720p. On the front, the device comes with an 8MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Pova include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone socket, while on-board sensors include accelerometer, magnetometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back.

The phone runs Android 10 with the company’s custom HiOS 7.0 skin on top. It also sports a 6,000mAh battery with 18W dual IC fast charging.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova has been priced starting at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB model, while the 6GB+128GB variant carries a Rs. 11,999 price-tag. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart from December 11 in Dazzle Black, Magic Blue, and Speed Purple color options.

Featured Image Courtesy: Tecno