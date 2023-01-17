Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G with a Retractable Lens Launched in India

After launching the Phantom X2 earlier this month, Tecno has now introduced the high-end Phantom X2 Pro 5G in India. The phone is the world’s first to feature a retractable portrait lens and has a renewable fiber back panel, among other things. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Phantom X2 Pro 5G gets a renewable fiber back (for the Mars Orange color) and features the 3.5D Moon Crater Inspired Design, which is the world’s first, for a thin camera hump. It has a CNC metal middle frame and an AF Nano coating at the back. The phone comes in a Stardust Grey color too.

As for the cameras, the Phantom X2 Pro has the world’s first retractable portrait lens rated at 50MP with F1.49 ultra-large aperture for an optical bokeh effect. This is alongside a 50MP main snapper and a 13MP third camera, along with a 32MP selfie shooter. The photography bit is further enhanced with the presence of the 7th Gen IMAGIQ 790 ISP and features like Super Night mode, Dual-Video mode, 4K videos, and more.

There’s a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, P3 Wide Color Gamut, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. Under the hood, there’s the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which also powers the Phantom X2. This is clubbed with 12GB of RAM (support for up to 5GB of extra RAM) and 256GB of storage.

The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging and runs Android 12-based HiOS 12. Other details include a Vapor Chamber Cooling System, NFC, 3CC Carrier Aggregation, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.3, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G retails at Rs 49,999 and competes with premium options like the iQOO 9T, the Realme GT 2 Pro, and more. It will be up for grabs via Amazon India and retail stores, starting January 24.

As for the offers, people can get a free Amazon Prime membership, an additional Rs 5,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI. Retail stores can provide a gift hamper to the first 600 customers and the option to get no-cost EMI.