Tecno Phantom X2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Launched in India

Tecno has launched the new Phantom X2 5G phone in India, which succeeds last year’s Phantom X. The phone was first introduced in Dubai in December 2022 and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a curved display, and more features. Check out the price and more details below.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G: Specs and Features

The Phantom X2 5G has a CN metal frame and gets a massive rear camera bump with huge camera housings inside. The front has a double-curved display with a center-placed punch hole. The AMOLED display spans 6.8 inches and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ screen resolution, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Alongside the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which is the world’s first 4nm processor, there’s support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s also support for the MemFusion 2.1 tech for up to 5GB of extra RAM.

The Phantom X2 5G includes a 64MP main RGBW camera with OIS and PDAF, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP third snapper. The selfie shooter stands at 32MP. The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. This is claimed to provide a 50% charge in about 20 minutes.

The phone runs HiOS 12.0 based on Android 12. Additional details include a USB Type-C port, anti-oil in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 and is now up for pre-order in India. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India, starting January 9.

The phone comes in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey color options.