The much-anticipated EV revolution that we have eagerly been waiting on is finally here. While some automakers such as Ather and Chetak are tackling the two-wheeler market, others like Tata Motors are attempting to set itself up in the four-wheeler SUV segment. Tata Nexon EV today launched as the company’s first long-range electric vehicle and its priced aggressively to take on the MG ZS EV that launched earlier last year.

Tata Nexon EV: Specs and Features

Tata Nexon EV is a sporty-looking electric SUV that boasts a more premium design when you compare it to the standard Nexon that launched last year. Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2KWh battery pack that has a certified range of 312km per charge. I know that’s slightly on the lower-end as compared to MG ZS EV but it’s also more affordable.

Opening up the bonnet (front hood) of the Tata Nexon EV reveals a 129 PS permanent magnet AC motor that runs the show onboard. This motor is capable of producing 245 Nm of instant torque, enabling the Nexon EV to achieve 0 to 100km/hr speed in 9.9 seconds. You don’t need to worry about the batteries as the EV is IP67-rated water-resistant up to 1m, so driving it through puddles shouldn’t be a problem.

Apart from this, Tata Nexon EV will be available in 3 variants – XM, XZ+, and XZ+ LUX. I mean, the best part of the deal is that all three models have automatic transmission with Drive and Sports mode. You get dual-airbags, hill ascent and descent, keyless entry, and much more in the basic variant. The higher-end variants will get you Harman’s 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a lot more. Check out the difference between the 3 variants above.

Tata will set up a 3.3 kW charger at the buyer’s home, which can be used to juice up the electric vehicle from 20-100% in around 8 hours. You can use standard 15-ampere plug socket at your homes to charge the EV but it will definitely take a lot longer. However, if you’re looking to cut down the time, Tata Nexon EV can be charged from 0-80% in around 60 minutes using a fast DC charger. It will be accessible at Tata’s EV charging stations.

Tata Motors is offering Nexon EV buyers an 8 year or 160,000 km warranty on the battery pack and the electric motor. You also get a 3-year standard warranty (covering up to 1.25 lakh km) on the entire vehicle. It can be extended to 5-years for your peace of mind, especially if it’s your first EV.

Nexon EV is just the first step towards Tata’s EV ambitions, which it aims to expand via synergies with its group companies. We can soon expect to see Tata Power expand the company’s EV charging station network, Tata Chemicals work towards improving Li-ion batteries, and Tata AutoComp develops the components and EV batteries.

Price and Availability

Tata Nexon EV has been priced starting at Rs. 13,99,000 in India. This is the price of the XM base variant but you have to shell out Rs. 14,99,000 for the XZ+ variant and Rs. 15,99,000 for the XZ+ LUX variant. It will be available in three colors – white, silver and blue.

The automaker will retail its new electric vehicle at 60 dealer outlets in 22 cities – with a door-step and emergency recharge service also available as the perks. This means you’ll soon be able to take the Tata Nexon EV for a spin in your city to see whether you want to make the switch from your petrol/ diesel vehicles.