News websites and bloggers from every genre, be it tech or entertainment, embed Instagram posts from various creators in their articles and posts. Until recently, it wasn’t an issue as the embedded post leads to the creator’s Instagram profile. However, according to a new law, publishers and writers need to get appropriate permissions from an Instagram creator before even embedding their content in their posts or articles.

The judgement comes from Judge Katherine Failla of the US District Court after Dr. Elliot McGucken, a photographer and a physicist, sued media house, Newsweek for embedding his Instagram post in one of their articles without permission. Newsweek tried to convince the judge to drop the lawsuit, but as there is no hard evidence in Instagram’s policies that specify anything about protection for embedded posts, the judge could not comply.

Earlier, Mashable won a similar case where the judge ruled against the photographer, Stephanie Sinclair, stating the creator “granted Instagram the right to sublicense the photograph, and Instagram validly exercised that right by granting Mashable a sublicense to display the photograph.” However, in the case of Newsweek, they were not that lucky.

After the judgement came, Ars Technica approached Instagram for a comment on the rule. According to them, Instagram emailed back by stating “Instagram does not provide users of its embedding API a copyright license to display embedded images on other websites,”.

Now, this creates a pretty confusing situation for the media and publishers. Embedding an Instagram post brings the original post of the creator from his/her profile, clearly providing their names and a direct profile link. And also, there is no way, other than DM-ing the creators and waiting for their response, to gain permission for an Instagram post.

Instagram recently made it easier to see when you’re using copyrighted music. However, if the platform does not clear things up about this new rule, it could lead to more lawsuits in the future for the media houses.