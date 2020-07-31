Swiggy has added a dedicated ‘Health Hub’ in the food discovery section of its app. Health Hub lets users browse curated health menu and dishes made in collaborations with nutritionists and top restaurants.

Swiggy Health Hub is currently live in almost 30 areas in Bengaluru. It offers over 10,000 healthy dishes sourced from over 1,000 restaurants. The company will expand the feature to Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai in the coming weeks.

This new feature will have options including gluten-free, high-protein, low-carb, organic, vegan, and keto meals. The section will also show users details on macronutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, and fats. It is worth noting that the values are representing a single serving of food or beverage for one person’s consumption.

For those wondering how the company classifies a food item as healthy, here’s how Swiggy puts it: “We measure calories, fat, protein, fiber & sugar content of every meal. If they fit the nutrient requirements of a 2000 kcal diet, they make it to our menu.”

Moreover, there are two sub-sections in Health Hub namely Fit Mode and Treat Mode. As the name hints, Fit mode will help you maintain your fitness with high protein, low carb, or low-calorie offerings. Meanwhile, Treat mode is your destination to satisfy all your cravings.

“There is a visible demand for healthy food choices by consumers and restaurants are seeking opportunities to innovate and stay relevant to these market changes. With the launch of Health Hub, we expect this trend of ordering healthy dishes to grow and more than double over the next six months,” said Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder in a statement.