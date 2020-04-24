Microsoft announced its entry into the truly wireless earbuds space during its Surface event last October with the Surface Earbuds. Since then, we’ve been waiting to hear more about the earbuds, and today, a new report from Winfuture has come out claiming that the earbuds will finally launch in Europe on May 6.

The report cites sources in the European retail sector, and claims that the earphones will be available in multiple European nations from May 6. The report also says that the Surface Earbuds will launch at a price of €199 which puts them squarely between the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and the AirPods Pro — that seems like a decent place to be in considering the earbuds are expected to feature active noise cancellation which makes them better (feature-wise, at least) than the Buds+, and also makes them a more affordable option that the AirPods Pro.

The Surface Earbuds are expected to come with Bluetooth 4.2, and feature 8 hours of listening time on a charge — 24 hours with the charging case. They will also feature a Swift Pair functionality when used with Surface devices, similar to how the AirPods pair easily with Apple devices.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed anything about the availability of the Surface Earbuds, and as such we would recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available so stay tuned.