Steam Announces Game Awards 2023 Winners; Full List Here

As 2023 ends and a new year kicks off, many gaming platforms are wrapping up their own award shows. Steam has followed suit with Steam Awards for 2023, celebrating the top-selling and most popular games of 2023. Culminated after tallying votes from gamers worldwide, the full list of winners is now out. Check out all the winners including some surprising ones below.

Image courtesy: Larian Studios

Steam Game Awards allow shortlisting of titles during the Steam Autumn Sales, and final nominees and voting commence during the Steam Winter Sales. Steam announces the results of the awards by the end of the sales, and the tradition continues this year too. Here are all the winners of the Steam Awards 2023.

The Game of the Year: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 VR Game of the Year: Labyrinthine

Labyrinthine The Labor of Love Award: Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Best Game on Steam Deck: Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Better With Friends: Lethal Company

Lethal Company Outstanding Visual Style: Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart Most Innovative Gameplay: Starfield (review)

Starfield (review) Best Game You Suck At: Sifu

Sifu Best Soundtrack: The Last of Us

The Last of Us Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sit Back and Relax: Dave The Diver

Steam Awards 2023 Winners List Raises Eyebrows

Most of the winners in The 2023 Steam Awards earned a well-fought spot and their wins. The best example is Lethal Company, which has taken the community by storm, and the fact that it gets a win in the better-with-friends category is justifiable. After all, it is a game that is super fun to play with friends and gives you a lot of chuckles.

However, a few winners in certain categories have started heated discussions on whether the awards should primarily stay fan-voted. Hogwarts Legacy, a game that runs painfully on a Steam Deck out-of-the-box, and Red Dead Redemption 2, a game that hasn’t gotten any updates in the last couple of years, winning their respective categories bring up a lot of questions.

End of the day, these awards are fan-voted. This means Steam players nominate and vote for the finalists. Hence, Valve has no input here in terms of the result. The most it does is host the awards and publish the results.

However, maybe Steam should have some amount of involvement in these awards, especially when the nominations and results can get swayed by the gamers in such awkward directions. What do you think about the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards? Let us know in the comments below.