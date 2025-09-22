First Trailer of ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Promises an Epic Father-Son Adventure

The wait is over for fans who have been begging Lucasfilm to bring back their beloved Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda. The first trailer of The Mandalorian & Grogu has finally been released. After The Mandalorian broke the internet and became one of the most beloved outings from the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm announced in January 2024 a feature film featuring Din Djarin and his adopted son Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we got to see in the trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu, straight from the world of Star Wars.

In the Mandalorian and Grogu trailer, we get to see Din and Grogu scout a Sith base guarded by Stormtroopers, so it looks like this time around, we will get to see The Mandalorian go against a villain similar to Moff Gideon.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

The Bear fame Jeremy Allen White appears as Rotta The Hutt in the upcoming Star Wars movie, and Sigourney Weaver’s character Zeb is also shown in the trailer.

Moreover, we also get to see certain supporting characters we previously got to see in the movie. Above all, Grogu’s adorable presence, paired with Din Djarin’s menacing energy, works beautifully as always.

The clip itself does not feature dialogue, but now that Din Djarin has officially adopted Grogu as his son, it looks like the bond they share is going to be explored to a greater depth, and to witness it in IMAX, all we have to do is wait till May 22, 2026, when The Mandalorian and Grogu will finally hit the theaters.