Squid Game Season 2: Special Teaser Released

Back in 2021, the debut season of Squid Game became a global success and completely drew the attention of fans towards Korean thriller shows. We have been patiently waiting for season 2 of Squid Game and Netflix has already confirmed that it is coming out later this year, in December. As expected, we got some new information today at Netflix Geeked Week 2024.

Ahead of season 2’s release this December, Netflix has unveiled a special teaser for the fans to gear up for the upcoming season. Lee Jung-jae returns as Seong Gi-hun, along with many famous Korean cast members as the new players of the brand new game that awaits us:

This special teaser kicks off the treacherous games in season 2 with the frontman and masked pink soldiers set to present us with an exhilarating ride soon. In the special trailer, we see Seong Gi-hun in his iconic Player 456 uniform. The 1-minute trailer says, “The Game Will Not Stop.” and we certainly don’t want it to stop.

Squid Game Season 2 will release on December 26, 2024 and the third season has already been announced.

