New Squid Game Season 2 Teaser Shares First Look at New Players

After waiting with bated breath for a long time, Netflix announced the release date for Squid Game season 2 earlier this month. As we are slowly moving towards the release later this year, Netflix has started building hype with new details and teasers. Today, Netflix has revealed the first look at the new players in the Squid Game Season 2.

Earlier today, the official X handle of Squid Game shared a new teaser for the upcoming season featuring the return of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and new players who will participate in this next-level deadly game. Players – it’s almost time. Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/IVp5V48rwI— Squid Game (@squidgame) August 11, 2024

Except for Seong Gi-hun, no other players’ faces have been revealed yet as only the participants’ number patches are in focus in this teaser. However, Netflix has already revealed the actors who will be joining the game earlier which include popular South Korean actors and actresses: Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Won Ji-an, Lee Jin-uk, Roh Jae-won, Choi Seung-hyun, and Lee David.

Like the first season, many dangerous games with high stakes await the new players who eye for an alluring prize. We will see the darker side of Seong Gi-hun in the upcoming season and can’t wait to see how the events will unfold on December 26.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the new players. That said, are you excited for Squid Game season 2? Let us know in the comments below.