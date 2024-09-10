Marvel’s Top Choice for Spider-Man 4 Director Revealed; Zendaya Is Returning as MJ

After Spider-Man No Way Home, all of us are pretty intrigued to see what will happen to the beloved superhero. Hence, people have been eagerly waiting for some news regarding the production of Spider-Man 4 but as of now, there have not been many updates. Today, the wait seems to have ended and we have certain updates about the upcoming movie.

Image Courtesy: IMDb

According to a report by Deadline, Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi is in the early stages of negotiations to direct Spider-Man 4. According to Deadline, their source states that Destin Daniel is the top choice to direct this sequel and it seems as if he is on board with Marvel to take the project under his wing.

The report also told us that Tom Holland and Zendaya, the lead cast of Spider-Man, have not yet closed the deal with Marvel and are renewing their contracts. So, with that going on, we might get to see some cast reveals soon enough for Spider-Man 4.

While the plot of Spider-Man 4 is still not known, the filming of the movie is expected to start in early 2025 as per The Hollywood Reporter.