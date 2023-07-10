Sony WF-C700N TWS Launched In India; Check out the Details!

Sony has expanded its TWS earbuds portfolio in India with the release of the Sony WF-C700N. It features a comfortable in-ear design with support for fast charging, Hi-Res audio, and much more all under Rs 10,000. Check out the key specifications of the WF-C700N below.

Sony WF-C700N: Specs and Features

The WF-C700N earbuds have a versatile design that can fit comfortably in any ear canal. They come in a cylindrical charging case with a geometric pattern. Each of the earbuds comes equipped with 5mm dynamic drivers with Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) algorithm. This allows the earbuds to produce punchy and bass-rich audio quality. Additionally, you can customize the sound profile to suit your personal listening preferences using the Sony Headphones Connect app.

These earbuds come equipped with Adaptive Sound Control, allowing you to effortlessly switch between different Ambient Noise modes and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with just a simple button press. Moreover, the automatic setting is capable of detecting your location and adjusting the sound profile intelligently.

Thanks to the wind noise reduction technology, you can enjoy clear and crisp call quality with the WF-C700N. You can extract up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. There’s support for USB-C fast charging support, which can help juice up your TWS in under 3 hours. You can get 1 hour of playback with a 10 min quick charge.

Additionally, there’s support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Multipoint connection to pair up the earbuds with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. The earbuds are further IPX4 water resistant.

Price and Availability

The Sony WF-C700N is priced at Rs 8,990 and will be available from July 15 via the Sony Center and Sony Exclusive retail outlets along with leading e-commerce brands like Amazon and Flipkart.

You can grab yours in Black, White, Lavender, and Sage Green color options.